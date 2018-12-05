Linux 4.20 Picks Up 6 x 4K Display Support For Vega 20, Initial RX 590 Support Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 December 2018 at 05:05 PM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Usually this late into a current Linux kernel development cycle the DRM graphics driver fixes don't tend to be too notable, but that's certainly not the case with today's batch of AMDGPU and TTM fixes sent off to the DRM tree.

Highlights of the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver fixes today come down to:

- Support for being able to drive six 4K displays with the upcoming Vega 20 GPUs... Up until now Vega 20 would top out at 4 x 4K displays due to the minimum dcf clock value set, but now that's been corrected with a one line patch that will allow up to six 4K displays to function with the upcoming Radeon Instinct Vega 20 products.

- Also on the Vega 20 front are some PowerPlay fixes.

- The other big highlight of today's fixes pull for 4.20 is the kernel fixes for Radeon RX 590 Linux support when paired with new firmware binaries. But as shared as an update to that article, while these patches do get the display and GPU acceleration working, there are GPU hangs under 3D load... I've heard back that AMD is able to reproduce these issues but no patches are available yet for correcting that issue, hopefully not much longer before the Radeon RX 590 is in good shape for Linux.

These fixes and a few other items corrected are outlined via this pull request.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.19.7 Released With Important PCI Express Fix, New & Improved STIBP
It's Time To Say Farewell To MPX In The Linux Kernel
Linux 4.19.7 Getting Revised STIBP Code, Important PCIe Fix For Radeon GPUs
Heterogeneous Memory System (HMS) Prototype Published For The Linux Kernel
Linux 4.20-RC5 Released With STIBP Performance Fix, 4.20 Final Likely Around Christmas
Linux 4.21 Is Sure To Be Another Exciting Kernel Upgrade: FreeSync, Adiantum & More
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
The First Benchmarks Of The Intel-Powered ODROID-H2 $111 Board