Lightworks Video Editor Plans For A Busy 2019 But No Signs Of The Open-Source Version

EditShare, which continues developing the professional-grade Lightworks video editor, does continue maintaining their Linux support and this year they are planning for more improvements. But not shared as part of their 2019 plans is any word on making good about the "open-source" version of the software they originally announced back in 2010.
Shared on Wednesday were their basic plans for Lightworks 14.6, which will go into public beta in the weeks ahead, and later in the year they intend to announce Lightworks 15.0.
With Lightworks 14.6 they are adding 16-bit and 32-bit floating point GPU precision to their Linux build, an HD overlay in the vectorscope, various UI/UX improvements, support for transcoding to UHD/4K on import, and other changes.
For Lightworks 15.0 later in 2019 they are planning for supporting device arrival, OFX plugins, custom output formats, more social media platform integration for sharing produced content, audio FX plugins, and other features.
These 2019 plans are exciting for users of this Linux / macOS / Windows video editor software. All of their public details on these 14.6/15.0 releases can be found in this forum thread.
What hasn't been brought up by the company recently has been any word on the previously announced Lightworks open-source version, which appears dead in the water. It's been nearly a decade since they talked of an open-source version but since then there has been no open-source release. Semi-official comments in recent years have attributed this plan not turning out on the basis of complexities in making the source public. While we would love to see it open-source, Lightworks does still appear to be one of the most feature-rich, professional-grade video editors currently available for Linux.
Add A Comment