Lightworks Video Editor Plans For A Busy 2019 But No Signs Of The Open-Source Version
Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 10 January 2019 at 01:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE --
EditShare, which continues developing the professional-grade Lightworks video editor, does continue maintaining their Linux support and this year they are planning for more improvements. But not shared as part of their 2019 plans is any word on making good about the "open-source" version of the software they originally announced back in 2010.

Shared on Wednesday were their basic plans for Lightworks 14.6, which will go into public beta in the weeks ahead, and later in the year they intend to announce Lightworks 15.0.

With Lightworks 14.6 they are adding 16-bit and 32-bit floating point GPU precision to their Linux build, an HD overlay in the vectorscope, various UI/UX improvements, support for transcoding to UHD/4K on import, and other changes.

For Lightworks 15.0 later in 2019 they are planning for supporting device arrival, OFX plugins, custom output formats, more social media platform integration for sharing produced content, audio FX plugins, and other features.

These 2019 plans are exciting for users of this Linux / macOS / Windows video editor software. All of their public details on these 14.6/15.0 releases can be found in this forum thread.

What hasn't been brought up by the company recently has been any word on the previously announced Lightworks open-source version, which appears dead in the water. It's been nearly a decade since they talked of an open-source version but since then there has been no open-source release. Semi-official comments in recent years have attributed this plan not turning out on the basis of complexities in making the source public. While we would love to see it open-source, Lightworks does still appear to be one of the most feature-rich, professional-grade video editors currently available for Linux.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Proprietary Software News
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
Lightworks 14.5 Video Editor Released With Same-Day Linux Support But Still No Source
DaVinci Resolve 15 Video/Effects Editor Released With Linux Support
A VR Developer's Thoughts On The Current Mess Of APIs & Hardware
Keeper Password Manager Launches New Linux Version
Vivaldi Web Browser Now Available For Linux ARM / Raspberry Pi
Popular News This Week
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Linux 5.0-rc1 Debuts With New Hardware Support, FreeSync, I3C, High-Res Scrolling
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop