LibreOffice Working On Advanced Diagram SmartArt Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 23 February 2022 at 05:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
LibreOffice has already provided some support for Microsoft SmartArt Graphics while now they are working on more advanced diagram support for this open-source office suite.

SmartArt Graphics with Microsoft Office are designed for "designer-quality illustrations" made with ease in Excel, PowerPoint, or Word. LibreOffice has already supported importing SmartArt Graphics and other handling around it, but moving forward it looks like this will see some improvements along with ideally the ability to easily create advanced diagrams within LibreOffice itself.


Microsoft Office allows creating a variety of rich diagrams and graphics with SmartArt. LibreOffice is now working towards allow more advanced diagrams.


The noteworthy happening is this commit landing by Armin Le Grand that is kicking off the process. "Advanced Diagram support: first additions/reorganizations To allow advanced Diagram/SmartArt support in the future this is a first step to organize imported SmartArt Data in a way that will allow to re-layout loaded SmartArts, under re-usage of the oox::Theme (held available)."

Included with this commit is the initial "diagram helper" being started. It will be interesting to see all what materializes for this advanced diagram support within LibreOffice and how quickly it manages to materialize.
