LibreOffice has already provided some support for Microsoft SmartArt Graphics while now they are working on more advanced diagram support for this open-source office suite.SmartArt Graphics with Microsoft Office are designed for "designer-quality illustrations" made with ease in Excel, PowerPoint, or Word. LibreOffice has already supported importing SmartArt Graphics and other handling around it, but moving forward it looks like this will see some improvements along with ideally the ability to easily create advanced diagrams within LibreOffice itself.



