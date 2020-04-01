LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 8 May 2020 at 09:28 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
Last month we reported on LibreOffice now preferring its new rendering code be built with LLVM Clang over alternative compilers. When falling back to CPU-based software rasterization, the Clang-generated code performs much better than alternative compilers given Google's own emphasis with Skia on being Clang-focused. LibreOffice 7.0 is now beginning a hard requirement on Clang when building for Windows.

Collabora's Luboš Luňák made the change today in LibreOffice Git to hard require the Clang compiler for Skia on Windows. Skia rendering is the default on Windows and in its CPU-based rasterization mode "performs much worse when compiled under MSVC" compared to Clang.

Ideally most LibreOffice 7.0 users will be using the Vulkan acceleration available with Skia, but for those on older/unsupported drivers or hardware, this CPU-based acceleration is important. Below is a video showing the performance difference of Clang (top half of the screen) compared to Microsoft MSVC built LibreOffice on the bottom.


Due to that dramatic performance difference, LibreOffice is now requiring Clang for building on Windows. If/when Skia is exclusively used on other platforms, it's possible we will see the Clang hardware requirement on those platforms like Linux while for right now it's just a recommendation -- that is unless the Skia code or GCC compiler see better optimizations for greater Skia performance outside of Clang.

LibreOffice 7.0 with its Skia rendering code and Vulkan support is due out in August.
5 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support
LibreOffice 7.0 Will Prefer Building Its Rendering Code With LLVM's Clang Compiler
LibreOffice 7.0 Git Adds Skia-Based Text Rendering Support
LibreOffice 7.0's Qt5 Support To Offer HiDPI Scaling
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
We Love Performance... So We Love LibreOffice 6.4 With This Office Suite Now Running Faster
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape