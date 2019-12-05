Peter Hutterer has been preparing libinput 1.15 as the next update to this open-source input handling library used by Linux systems both on X.Org and Wayland.
Compared to past releases that have seen exciting changes on supporting new input devices like the Dell Totem, scrolling enhancements, and other major additions, there isn't too much of that with libinput 1.15.
Peter sent out libinput 1.14.901 as a test release ahead of the actual v1.15. Among the changes queued up now include:
- A tablet debugging tool has been added to libinput for helping to debug said devices for evaluating the axis range and other bits.
- A scroll button lock feature has also been added.
- Support for tablet pad keys on devices like the Wacom Cintiq.
- A quirk for the Lenovo ThinkPad X200 tablet.
- A touchpad fix and trackpoint speed adjustment for the Lenovo ThinkPad T490s.
- A magic trackpoint multiplier was added for the ThinkPad 13 G2.
- A fix for the horizontal scrolling with Logitech MX Master 2S/3.
Expect to see libinput 1.15.0 in the weeks ahead.
