Libinput 1.15 Is On Approach With Various Improvements/Fixes For Linux Input Handling
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 5 December 2019 at 06:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
Peter Hutterer has been preparing libinput 1.15 as the next update to this open-source input handling library used by Linux systems both on X.Org and Wayland.

Compared to past releases that have seen exciting changes on supporting new input devices like the Dell Totem, scrolling enhancements, and other major additions, there isn't too much of that with libinput 1.15.

Peter sent out libinput 1.14.901 as a test release ahead of the actual v1.15. Among the changes queued up now include:

- A tablet debugging tool has been added to libinput for helping to debug said devices for evaluating the axis range and other bits.

- A scroll button lock feature has also been added.

- Support for tablet pad keys on devices like the Wacom Cintiq.

- A quirk for the Lenovo ThinkPad X200 tablet.

- A touchpad fix and trackpoint speed adjustment for the Lenovo ThinkPad T490s.

- A magic trackpoint multiplier was added for the ThinkPad 13 G2.

- A fix for the horizontal scrolling with Logitech MX Master 2S/3.

Expect to see libinput 1.15.0 in the weeks ahead.
Add A Comment
Related News
Before Ending 2019, Vintage SiS X.Org Driver Sees A New Release
XWayland Multi-Buffering Lands To Avoid Stuttering / Tearing
X.Org's Modesetting Driver Gets Smarter - Queries Mesa For Which GL Driver To Use
X.Org Server 1.20.6 Released With Many Bug Fixes - Helps XWayland, PRIME + Other Bits
XWayland Work Pending To Address Game Tearing/Stuttering
Virtual KMS Driver To Work On Virtual Refresh Rate Support (FreeSync)
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Raspberry Pi 4 Thermal Performance Is Improving With New Firmware
Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations