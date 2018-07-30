While libinput 1.11 was released less than two months ago, the first release candidate of Libinput 1.12 is now available for what is going to be a big release.
Lead libinput developer Peter Hutterer of Red Hat has issued the first release candidate of what he says is "probably going to be a longer RC cycle than usual" in preparing for big new changes.
First up, libinput 1.12 is replacing its udev hwdb hardware database handling in favor of its own quirks system. This new quirk handling system is based on INI files and should be easier to maintain for problematic hardware.
Libinput 1.12 also has new documentation with the move from Sphix to ReadTheDocs. This next Libinput release is also now building successfully on FreeBSD, there is improved trackpoints code, various touchpad fixes/improvements including thumb detection, and various other enhancements.
More details on what's happening for Libinput 1.12 via the 1.12 RC1 message.
