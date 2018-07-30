Libinput 1.12 Is Going To Be A Big Release For Bettering Linux Input
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 30 July 2018 at 05:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
While libinput 1.11 was released less than two months ago, the first release candidate of Libinput 1.12 is now available for what is going to be a big release.

Lead libinput developer Peter Hutterer of Red Hat has issued the first release candidate of what he says is "probably going to be a longer RC cycle than usual" in preparing for big new changes.

First up, libinput 1.12 is replacing its udev hwdb hardware database handling in favor of its own quirks system. This new quirk handling system is based on INI files and should be easier to maintain for problematic hardware.

Libinput 1.12 also has new documentation with the move from Sphix to ReadTheDocs. This next Libinput release is also now building successfully on FreeBSD, there is improved trackpoints code, various touchpad fixes/improvements including thumb detection, and various other enhancements.

More details on what's happening for Libinput 1.12 via the 1.12 RC1 message.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Hit The Beta Milestone
Sway 1.0 Alpha 4 Released With Real-Time Video Capture, Atomic Layout Updates
Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Reach Alpha
Libinput Gets Reworked Trackpoint Acceleration
Wayland's Weston Picks Up Force-On, Modifiers, Aspect Ratio Handling
Wayland-Protocols 1.15 Adds XDG-Decoration Protocol For Server-Side Window Decorations
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru