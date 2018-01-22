Initial Retpoline Support Added To LLVM For Spectre v2 Mitigation
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 22 January 2018 at 05:38 PM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
The LLVM code has been merged to mainline for the Retpoline x86 mitigation technique for Spectre Variant 2. This will be back-ported to LLVM 6.0 and also LLVM 5.0 with an immediate point release expected to get this patched compiler out in the wild.

The compiler-side work -- similar to GCC's Retpoline code -- is to avoid generating code where an indirect branch could have its prediction poisoned by a rogue actor. The Retpoline support uses indirect calls in a non-speculatable way.

The LLVM switches are slightly different from GCC's -mindirect-branch options with LLVM opting for -mretpoline and -mretpoline-external-thunk if wanting to use a custom thunk.

About the Retpoline'd LLVM performance impact:
When manually apply similar transformations to `-mretpoline` to the Linux kernel we observed very small performance hits to applications running typical workloads, and relatively minor hits (approximately 2%) even for extremely syscall-heavy applications. This is largely due to the small number of indirect branches that occur in performance sensitive paths of the kernel.

When using these patches on statically linked applications, especially C++ applications, you should expect to see a much more dramatic performance hit. For microbenchmarks that are switch, indirect-, or virtual-call heavy we have seen overheads ranging from 10% to 50%.

However, real-world workloads exhibit substantially lower performance impact. Notably, techniques such as PGO and ThinLTO dramatically reduce the impact of hot indirect calls (by speculatively promoting them to direct calls) and allow optimized search trees to be used to lower switches. If you need to deploy these techniques in C++ applications, we *strongly* recommend that you ensure all hot call targets are statically linked (avoiding PLT indirection) and use both PGO and ThinLTO. Well tuned servers using all of these techniques saw 5% - 10% overhead from the use of retpoline.

The code is currently in LLVM 7.0 Git/SVN while will be back-ported to LLVM 6.0 being prepared for release next month and is also working its way into LLVM 5.0 code-base. Once that code is in the LLVM 5.0 branch with that being the current stable series, LLVM developers are planning on issuing a new point release as soon as possible to get this -mretpoline support more widely available.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM 6.0-RC1 Makes Its Belated Debut
LLVM Clang Is Moving Closer To Full OpenMP 4.5 Support
SPIR-V Support For Upstream LLVM Is Back To Being Discussed
LLVM 7.0 / Clang 7.0 Is Now Under Development
CIB: Getting The Clang Compiler To Run In A Web Browser
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan