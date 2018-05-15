Knoppix 8.2 Linux Distribution Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 May 2018 at 09:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Longtime Linux users likely have many fond memories of the Knoppix Live CD Linux distribution and today a new release is now available.

Knoppix 8.2 is now available to succeed last year's 8.1 release. Knoppix 8.2 features a wealth of package updates over 8.1, including the use of the Linux 4.16 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.12.4, Qt 5.10, and hundreds of other package updates for this Debian-based Live CD/DVD/USB distribution.


An older Knoppix release, one of the original Linux "live" distributions.


We haven't been able to find any English or German release announcements yet officially ushering in Knoppix 8.2, but this release can be found available for download from Knoppix mirrors.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Scientific Linux 7.5 Released As RHEL 7.5 Rebuild
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Being Prepared With zSTD-Enabled Linux 4.16, Clang Pre-7.0, GCC 8
Haiku OS Begins Working On 32/64-bit Hybrid Support
A Big Batch Of Mageia 6 Updates Are Coming
Scientific Linux 7.5 Release Candidate Arrives
Void Linux Infrastructure In Limbo With Project Leader M.I.A.
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab