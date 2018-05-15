Longtime Linux users likely have many fond memories of the Knoppix Live CD Linux distribution and today a new release is now available.
Knoppix 8.2 is now available to succeed last year's 8.1 release. Knoppix 8.2 features a wealth of package updates over 8.1, including the use of the Linux 4.16 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.12.4, Qt 5.10, and hundreds of other package updates for this Debian-based Live CD/DVD/USB distribution.
An older Knoppix release, one of the original Linux "live" distributions.
We haven't been able to find any English or German release announcements yet officially ushering in Knoppix 8.2, but this release can be found available for download from Knoppix mirrors.
