Intel Rolls Out Updated, Post-Spectre CPU Microcode (20180312)

Intel has published the Intel Processor Microcode Package for Linux 20180312 release with the latest improvements around the microcode-based approach for Spectre CPU vulnerability mitigation, succeeding their microcode updates from earlier in the year.
The updated Intel Linux CPU microcode package adds new platform support for the Skylake X B1 stepping as well as Broadwell X desktop EGW A0.
For the other platforms for Sandy Bridge through Kabylake and Coffeelake, there are new versions of the microcode available but not any detailed change-log. It's probably a safe bet though that most of the microcode changes are around Spectre Variant Two mitigation.
The updated Intel Linux CPU microcode package for Sandy Bridge (SNB) and newer can be found via downloadcenter.intel.com.
