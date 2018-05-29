One Of Imagination's Only Mesa Developers Has Jumped Ship To Intel
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 May 2018 at 10:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The only developer from Imagination Technologies that was active in contributing to Mesa has left the company and is now working for Intel's open-source graphics team.

For those holding out hope to one day see a complete open-source PowerVR Linux graphics driver, those days look incredibly less likely now with their main Mesa contributor no longer at the company. If you forgot, back around 2015 is when there was actually some hope of seeing an official open-source PowerVR Linux driver backed by Imagination Tech. Alexandru Voica who worked in marketing at the company though is no longer working for them had alluded to open-source driver work as well as their struggles in finding open-source graphics driver developers.

But since his departure from Imagination, we haven't heard anything about the "plan" they had been working on for open-source driver support. That same year as those comments, Eric Engeström began working for Imagination Technologies and was quite active in contributing to Mesa. Over the past few years he was responsible for around ~250 contributions to Mesa and one of only a few ImgTec.com contributors to Mesa -- the two others contributing patches once in a great while.

The patches were mostly just different fixes ranging from test cases to typos to other random work ranging from documentation to Mesa EGL code to RADV and Intel ANV driver fixes. What sadly didn't materialize in that time was any Mesa driver for Imagination's PowerVR graphics with those hopes from around 2015 and earlier appearing canned.

On some Mesa commits today, I noticed Eric Engeström was now committing from an Intel.com address. Sure enough, after checking on LinkedIn, Eric Engeström indeed has migrated to the Intel open-source driver team. Intel continues being one of the largest -- in fact, most likely the largest -- employer of Linux open-source graphics driver developers and more broadly Linux hardware driver / kernel contributors for that matter.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Geometry & Tessellation Shaders For Mesa's OpenGL Compatibility Context
Mesa Begins Its Transition To Gitlab
Mesa 18.2 Due For Release In August
RADV Gets Support For 32-bit GPU Pointers For User SGPRs, Benefiting Performance
Mesa 18.1 Released With Intel Shader Cache Default, OpenGL 3.1 ARB_compatibility
The Open-Source ARM Mali "Panfrost" Driver Now Supports Textures & More
Popular News This Week
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Spectre Variants 3A & 4 Exposed As Latest Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities
Looking Ahead To The Linux 4.18 Kernel