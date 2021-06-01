Google Proposes An Open-Source Vulnerability Interchange Schema
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 24 June 2021 at 09:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX SECURITY --
As part of Google's latest work on trying to enhance open-source software security, months after starting their own open-source vulnerability database they are now looking to push an open-source vulnerability interchange schema to make it easier to exchange information on vulnerabilities and making it easier for automated analysis.

Google hopes this will be adopted as a unified vulnerability schema used by open-source projects for relaying details about vulnerabilities. In large part the emphasis on this schema is to make it easier for automated analysis and processing while the JSON-based format can be converted into human-friendly output as well with ease.


Here's a look at the design in its near-finalized state.


Google has been working with projects like Go, Rust, Python, and their own OSS-Fuzz for supporting this schema as they work towards finalizing it.

More details on Google's open-source vulnerability schema can be found via the Google Security blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Kernel's BPF Fixed Up Against Spectre Vulnerability Bypass
~5x Faster SM4 Cipher Performance With AVX/AES-NI Tuned Linux Kernel Code
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Fork Brute Force Attack Detection/Mitigation Still Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel
Core Scheduling Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 5.14 To Avoid Disabling SMT/HT
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes