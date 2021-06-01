Google Proposes An Open-Source Vulnerability Interchange Schema

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

As part of Google's latest work on trying to enhance open-source software security, months after starting their own open-source vulnerability database they are now looking to push an open-source vulnerability interchange schema to make it easier to exchange information on vulnerabilities and making it easier for automated analysis.Google hopes this will be adopted as a unified vulnerability schema used by open-source projects for relaying details about vulnerabilities. In large part the emphasis on this schema is to make it easier for automated analysis and processing while the JSON-based format can be converted into human-friendly output as well with ease.



Here's a look at the design in its near-finalized state.