Godot 4.0 Alpha 10 Brings Temporal AA

The tenth alpha release of the Godot 4.0 open-source game engine is now available for testing with some interesting additions.
Beyond all the big renderer changes and other work to land already for Godot 4.0 as a massive open-source game engine update, Godot 4.0 Alpha 10 has yet more goodies. First up, Godot 4.0 Alpha 10 introduces an initial CLI tool for converting Godot 3.x projects to Godot 4.0 compatible. This is intended to help game projects transition from Godot 3.x to Godot 4.0 API compatibility while it's still a work-in-progress and certainly recommended to back up your projects prior to trying out the conversion tool.
The other interesting aspect of Godot 4.0 Alpha 10 is introducing Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) support. Temporal anti-aliasing relies on information from past frames to help improve the anti-aliasing of the current frame. TAA has been gaining popularity with game engines for offering same/comparable quality as multi-sample anti-aliasing but with lower overhead.
A Godot TAA example from the merge request with TAA off and then enabled.
This pull request adding TAA to Godot lays out more of the technical details as well as the screenshot from above.
More details on this and the other Godot 4.0 Alpha 10 changes via GodotEngine.org.
