In addition to working on statx() for glibc, landing in the GNU C Library this week was Unicode 11.0 support along with a renameat2() function.
First up, Unicode 11.0 is now supported by Glibc. Unicode 11.0 was released last month with new emojis (66 new ones in total), 684 new code points, and more.
Hitting Glibc today is the renameat2() function. This function is a variant of the rename-at function that matches the recent Linux kernel renameat2 system call. This new function allows passing of flags but otherwise is similar to renameat. The flags currently supported for renameat2() are for atomically exchanging the old and new paths, not replacing the new path of the rename, and white-out for use with Overlay/Union file-systems.
These additions that will come in Glibc 2.28 are on top of other recent feature work like new locales, support for GNU Hurd no longer requires out-of-tree patches, dropping of obsolete code, and various security related improvements. The current list of prominent changes for Glibc 2.28 can be found via the NEWS file in Git.
