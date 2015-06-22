GhostBSD 22.06.15 Brings Improved NVIDIA Driver Handling, Better Broadcom WiFi Detection
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 19 June 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Out this weekend is a new version of GhostBSD, the desktop-focused operating system built atop a FreeBSD base and catering to the MATE desktop environment.

GhostBSD remains one of the few most prominent desktop-minded BSDs that provides a pleasant desktop out-of-the-box experience with modern packages.


The new GhostBSD 22.06.15 ISO release has improved automation for deploying the NVIDIA proprietary driver, better detection for most Broadcom WiFi adapters, fixes around AMD graphics driver support, and other wireless updates. As part of the NVIDIA driver work is also adding the R510 driver series as an available option. GhostBSD 22.06.15 also re-bases against the FreeBSD 13.1-STABLE base for powering this operating system. There is also various security fixes as part of the updated packages.

Downloads and more details on GhostBSD 22.06.15 via GhostBSD.org.
