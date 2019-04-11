The GStreamer 1.16 cycle is slowly coming to an end and today marks the availability of the release candidate for this widely-used, open-source multimedia framework.
GStreamer 1.16 is a big update bringing AV1 support for Matroska and QuickTime/MP4 containers using the AOMedia encoder, WebKit WPE source element support, Video4Linux support for HEVC encode/decode and JPEG encode, the NVIDIA decoder now supports VP8/VP8, NVIDIA encoder support for HEVC, improvements for Intel Media SDK encode/decode support, official Rust bindings, and the Meson build system integration is complete, among many other enhancements.
There are the draft release notes outlining the GStreamer 1.16 changes in fine detail. Source download links for today's GStreamer 1.16 RC1 release can be found via gstreamer.freedesktop.org.
