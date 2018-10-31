GRUB Bootloader Now Supports Reading Disks With Btrfs RAID 5/6
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 31 October 2018 at 03:08 PM EDT.
As the first commits to upstream GRUB in one month, this GNU boot-loader now supports reading Btrfs file-systems in RAID5 or RAID6 modes.

Two years ago the Btrfs RAID 5/6 code was found to be very unsafe but over the course of many kernel cycles there have been numerous fixes to the Btrfs file-system's native RAID 5/6 code. If you are on a recent kernel (say Linux 4.16+ appears to be in good shape), the Btrfs RAID code for these levels should be in good shape.

Further making Btrfs RAID 5/6 viable is that the GRUB boot-loader now supports them. In addition, there is support for recovering Btrfs RAID 5/6 too for faulty disks.

This support was merged today over the span of a number of commits.
