GNU Guix Wrangled To Run On Android

The GNU Guix transactional package manager can be made to run on Android smartphones/tablets, but not without lots of hoops to jump through first.
Julien Lepiller of the Guix project has managed to get Guix working on his Android smartphone and has written a lengthy blog post detailing the steps to get this package manager working on rooted Android devices. To do so you need to mount the relevant partitions manually, install Guix via the ADB, and run several commands before the Guix package manager is hopefully in place and working. To streamline Guix support on Android, you would need to modify the boot image, which is a challenge itself.
Should you be interested in experimenting with Guix on Android, all the details can be found at GNU.org.
