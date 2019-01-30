Fwupd Gaining Support For ATA Device Microcode Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 January 2019 at 02:11 PM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Richard Hughes of Red Hat continues on his conquest for improving the Linux firmware updating experience: his latest accomplishment is getting support for microcode updates on ATA/ATAPI drives into Fwupd.

As part of his work on enabling firmware updates for Star Labs Systems' Linux hardware, Richard developed a fwupd plug-in allowing for ATA-compatible drives including the likes of SATA hard drives and even DVD drives that support ATA_OP_DOWNLOAD_MICROCODE to allow for microcode updates under Linux.

While it's another win for LVFS/Fwupd, users will need to manually verify the correct transfer mode before trying to apply a microcode update to a supported ATA device.

More details on this milestone via Richard's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux Kernel Seeing Thunderbolt Improvements That Will Help Older Apple Hardware
New System76 Darter Pro Coming Soon With Intel 8th Gen CPUs, 1080p Display
The Current Hardware Specifications For Purism's Librem 5 Phone
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Launches At $25+
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
Dell XPS 13 9380 Developer Edition Now Available, Shipping With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons