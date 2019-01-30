Fwupd Gaining Support For ATA Device Microcode Updates

Richard Hughes of Red Hat continues on his conquest for improving the Linux firmware updating experience: his latest accomplishment is getting support for microcode updates on ATA/ATAPI drives into Fwupd.
As part of his work on enabling firmware updates for Star Labs Systems' Linux hardware, Richard developed a fwupd plug-in allowing for ATA-compatible drives including the likes of SATA hard drives and even DVD drives that support ATA_OP_DOWNLOAD_MICROCODE to allow for microcode updates under Linux.
While it's another win for LVFS/Fwupd, users will need to manually verify the correct transfer mode before trying to apply a microcode update to a supported ATA device.
More details on this milestone via Richard's blog.
