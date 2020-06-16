FreeBSD 11.4 Released With Various Hardware Support Improvements, Tooling Enhancements
17 June 2020
For those not on the current FreeBSD 12 stable series but currently relying on FreeBSD 11, the FreeBSD 11.4 stable release is now available.

FreeBSD 11.4 ships with various updates for this N-1 stable series. There are many bug and security fixes, camcontrol utility improvements, the ZFS utility now supports renaming bookmarks, the certctl utility is now available, support for newer JMicron AHCI controllers, D-Link DWM-222 LTE dongle support, and lower latency for ZFS synchronous 128KB writes while also allowing the ZFS ZIL max block size to be configurable.

Downloads and more details on FreeBSD 11.4's changes via FreeBSD.org.

FreeBSD 12.2 as the next stable release is due out in late October. FreeBSD 13 meanwhile is the next major version of this BSD operating system under development. There is roughly a two year cadence for major releases so it's possible we could see FreeBSD 13-STABLE at the tail end of 2020 otherwise in early-to-mid 2021 depending upon how the release schedule forms.
