FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued

FragAttacks was made public on Tuesday as a set of new security vulnerabilities affecting WiFi devices. These are just not some driver-level bugs but rather three of the vulnerabilities are attributed as design flaws in the WiFi standard itself and in turn most devices on the market.The FragAttacks researchers believe, "experiments indicate that every Wi-Fi product is affected by at least one vulnerability and that most products are affected by several vulnerabilities." WEP through WPA3 WiFi security is believed to be impacted but the researchers did also acknowledge "the design flaws are hard to abuse". Below is a video demonstration of some FragAttacks vulnerabilities in action:

FragAttacks encompasses plaintext injection vulnerabilities, the frame aggregation feature of WiFi potentially leading to an aggregation attack, the frame fragmentation feature of WiFi leading to a possible mixed key attack, and the WiFi frame fragmentation feature being exploited for a possible fragment cache attack. A dozen CVEs in total were issued for this FragAttacks research.