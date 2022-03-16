Fedora Users: What i686 Packages Do You Still Use?

As part of wanting to drop unused i686 package builds from Fedora Linux, Fedora developers -- and in particular the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee -- want to know from the community what i686 (x86 32-bit) packages users still make use of.
Spiraling from a discussion over dropping OpenJDK i686 builds for Fedora 37 and beyond, the FESCo discussion over removing unused i686 packages led to wanting user feedback over what i686 packages are still utilized today. Removing packages not widely used lowers the maintenance burden for package maintainers and frees up other resources. Thus by soliciting feedback from the Fedora user community the hope is to better calculate what i686 packages could be removed from Fedora 37 later this year.
To little surprise, most of those voicing their i686 usage revolves around Valve's Steam client and/or Wine. There are also some still relying upon i686 packages in order to run older Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Air builds, various development packages to facilitate testing, and other packages to run vintage/obsolete software.
If you are a Fedora user, to chime in with any i686 packages you still use see this Fedora devel thread. Or more broadly, let us know in the forums by commenting on this article what 32-bit Linux packages you still find yourself relying upon in 2022.
