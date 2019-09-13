This shouldn't come as much surprise, but the upcoming Fedora 32 will offer the latest "L.A.M.P." stack components.
The proposal has already been volleyed for including PHP 7.4 in Fedora 32. PHP 7.4 is due out in November as the latest annual update to PHP7. It's too late for Fedora 31 but the timing gives plenty of room to land PHP 7.4 in Fedora 32. Read about the new features and performance improvements with PHP 7.4.
Also slated for inclusion in Fedora 32 is MariaDB 10.4. MariaDB 10.4 is bringing InnoDB improvements, better authentication handling, and many other improvements. MariaDB 10.4 is already available.
These package updates and many others will make up Fedora 32 that is aiming for release at the end of April.
