Facebook Planning To Ramp Up Investment In LLVM, Hire More Compiler Engineers

Additionally, Facebook is planning to increase their upstream contributions to the LLVM-based Swift programming language.
Facebook is looking to ramp up their contributions to upstream LLVM in the name of squeezing even better performance out of it and they are already using LLVM as their default toolchain internally.
Thanks to leveraging LLVM, Facebook engineers have also been working on interesting experiments like the BOLT binary optimizer.
1/2 Facebook is looking to hire compiler engineers for a number of roles on different teams: We are ramping up our investment in LLVM, and sub projects, such as LLD. We are starting to invest more in Clang and modern C++ features. We plan to increase our contributions to Swift.— Nadav Rotem (@nadavrot) March 20, 2020
Nadav Rotem, the Director of the AI Backend Compiler Team at Facebook, shared their plans about ramping up their contributions to the upstream LLVM open-source ecosystem and onboarding more compiler engineers at the company.