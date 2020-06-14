EXT4 Per-Inode DAX Support Sent In As A Last Minute Linux 5.8 Addition
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 14 June 2020 at 04:19 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Hours ahead of the expected Linux 5.8-rc1 release that also marks the merge window closure of new features for this next kernel version, a secondary EXT4 file-system set of changes were just mailed in.

Ted Ts'o sent in this last minute pull request as first he was waiting on the necessary DAX infrastructure bits to land as part of the XFS pull request and wrapping up some regression/bug fixes. The main feature of this pull is enabling per-inode DAX support for EXT4, similar to the XFS functionality that came this window as well.

This is the work I covered on Phoronix last month with Improved EXT4 + XFS DAX Implementation Appears Ready To Go For Linux 5.8. The per-inode DAX support allows enabling the direct access functionality on a per-file/directory basis rather than globally for a given file-system. This more fine grained DAX control has been sought after by the likes of those using Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory. For those wanting the global behavior of DAX, it still can be set as such via the modified DAX mount option.

The per-inode DAX support for EXT4 is the main focus of this pull request. It was just sent out and hasn't landed yet but should still ahead of the upcoming 5.8-rc1 release.

See the tentative Linux 5.8 feature overview for other changes coming with this kernel release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8 To Allow For Faster Xen 9pfs Performance
Linux 5.8 To Support Emulating MLC NAND Flash Memory As SLC
F2FS Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8 With LZO-RLE, New Compression Knobs
Samsung Sends In Improvements To The exFAT File-System Driver For Linux 5.8
Reiser4/Reiser5 Updated For Linux 5.7 Kernel Compatibility
SMB3 Updates For Linux 5.8 Offer Better Performance For Large I/O
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support