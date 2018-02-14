DragonFlyBSD Adds New "Ptr_Restrict" Security Option

Just like the Linux developers, in the wake of the Spectre and Meltdown CPU vulnerabilities DragonFlyBSD developers have also been working on a variety of security improvements.
DragonFlyBSD has already pushed Meltdown fixes and Spectre mitigation while their latest security work on this BSD operating system is a new security.ptr_restrict sysctl option.
When enabled, security.ptr_restrict is another small safeguard that aims to prevent leaking kernel addresses back to user-space. That's the jist of it outlined via this commit hitting the DragonFly tree today.
This new sysctl will be in the upcoming DragonFlyBSD 5.2 release.
