Dell Finally Rolls Out XPS 13 Developer Edition With Ice Lake, Fingerprint Reader

Up to now the most recent Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop with Ubuntu Linux has been using Comet Lake processors while now the 10th Generation XPS 13 Developer Edition has been announced with Ice Lake processors.
The new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition will begin shipping in February with the latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS HWE support. Beyond being exciting for having Ice Lake processors with Gen11 graphics, the developer edition finally goes up to 32GB of RAM (rather than 16GB) and fingerprint reader support is also finally going to be available.
Pricing starts at $1,199 USD for the Core i5 Developer Edition with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD and 1080p display and goes up from there.
More details on the new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition can be found via Barton George's blog of the Dell Sputnik team.
