Performance-Boosting DFSM Support Flipped On & Off For RADV Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 September 2019 at 04:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Back in July of last year the RADV Vulkan driver enabled primitive binning and DFSM for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. Well, it thought it enabled DFSM support and paired with the binning did yield a minor performance benefit at the time for Raven Ridge APUs. But now it turns out the DFSM support wasn't properly wired up and is now addressed but is currently introducing a performance regression.

RADV developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen added the actual DFSM (Deterministic Finite State Machine) support and mirrors the behavior of the RadeonSI OpenGL driver. With the DFSM support he found that it doubles the fill-rate of one of his test samples from around 16 to 32 pixels/cycles for Raven Ridge.

But then he ended up disabling DFSM by default as it's causing a ~3% performance regression for a real world game, The Talos Principle.

So in Mesa 19.3 the DFSM support is in place for RADV now, but disabled by default. Those wanting to toy with the performance-boosting feature can set the RADV_PERFTEST=dfsm environment variable to force-enable the functionality.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Valve's ACO Shader Compiler Under Review For The Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver
AMD Linux Driver's LRU Bulk Moves Can Be A Big Help For Demanding Linux Games
Radeon Navi 12/14 Open-Source Driver Support Now Being Marked As "Experimental"
Radeon RADV Vulkan Driver Tackling NGG Stream-Out
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Now Tracking Game Engine/Version For Handling More Workarounds
Radeon ROCm 2.7.2 Released
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation