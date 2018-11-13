C++20 Making Progress On Modules, Memory Model Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 13 November 2018 at 05:31 PM EST. 2 Comments
STANDARDS --
This past week was an ISO C++ committee meeting in San Diego, which happened to be their largest meeting ever, and they managed to accomplish a lot in drafting more planned changes around the C++20 language update.

Herb Sutter of the ISO C++ standards committee has written another excellent trip summary of all that was discussed pertaining to this next major update for C++20. Some of the highlights from the C++20 discussions in San Diego included:

- The Ranges concept was adopted for C++20.

- The Concepts "convenience" notation was approved as well.

- Many constexpr additions for C++20.

- Updates were made around the C++ memory model, including better support for GPU memory.

- Working towards better Unicode support with a new chart8_t type for UTF-8 characters/strings.

- Smart pointer creation with default initialization.

- Work on C++ modules is making good progress and they hope to have it approved still for C++20.

- Work on coroutines was voted on in San Diego but they didn't get enough votes, but still might happen in time for C++20.

- The networking TS will likely be firmed up for C++23, not C++20.

- There is new work around improving C++ for machine learning with optimizations for graph programming and other improvements.

Those wanting to learn a lot more about the latest C++20 talk can read Herb Sutter's excellent post on his blog.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
OpenMP 5.0 Specification Released, GCC 9.0 Lands Initial Support
The Linux Kernel's Speck Death Sentence Finally Being Carried Out
CLVK Is Piping OpenCL On Top Of Vulkan
PortableCL 1.2 Still Coming While POCL 1.3 Will Further Improve Open-Source OpenCL
Codeplay Outs SYCL-Based ComputeCpp 1.0, Running Parallel C++ Code On Multiple Platforms
Magic Leap Joins The Khronos Group
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2
ReactOS 0.4.10 Released For The Newest "Open-Source Windows" Experience