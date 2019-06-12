Feral Brings Company of Heroes 2 Commander Update To Linux

Feral Interactive has just announced they've brought the Commander Update DLC for Company of Heroes 2 over to Linux (and macOS) as well.
Feral brought Company of Heroes 2 to Linux back in 2015 while now they've brought this newest expansion to the game over to macOS and Linux as well. The Commander Update for Windows debuted just last month.
This update brings various new in-game elements as outlined at CompanyOfHeroes.com. The game update is available for free while those wanting to pick up Company of Heroes 2 for Linux can do so for $20 USD from the Feral Store or $36 USD for the Master Collection with all DLCs and expansions.
More details at FeralInteractive.com.
3 Comments