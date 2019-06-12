Feral Brings Company of Heroes 2 Commander Update To Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 July 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Feral Interactive has just announced they've brought the Commander Update DLC for Company of Heroes 2 over to Linux (and macOS) as well.

Feral brought Company of Heroes 2 to Linux back in 2015 while now they've brought this newest expansion to the game over to macOS and Linux as well. The Commander Update for Windows debuted just last month.

This update brings various new in-game elements as outlined at CompanyOfHeroes.com. The game update is available for free while those wanting to pick up Company of Heroes 2 for Linux can do so for $20 USD from the Feral Store or $36 USD for the Master Collection with all DLCs and expansions.

More details at FeralInteractive.com.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral's GameMode 1.4 Adds Flatpak Support, Better I/O Optimization Handling
Unreal Engine 4.23 Preview Brings Virtual Texturing, Other Enhancements
DXVK 1.3 Released With Discard Optimization, Async Presentation
GameMode Seeing Improvement Work For Better Integration With GNOME
Godot Engine 4.0 Continues Working Towards Vulkan Support
DXVK 1.2.2 Brings Minor CPU Overhead Optimizations, Game Fixes
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU
Systemd Introduces A New & Practical Service For Dealing With PStore
Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support