Clear Linux Is The Latest Distribution Figuring Out What To Do With Python 2

While Python 3 has been around now for a decade, most Linux distributions are still working towards moving away from Python 2 and that includes Intel's Clear Linux distribution.
Like with Ubuntu, Fedora, and others moving away their base packages from any Python 2 dependencies and moving them to Python 3, Clear Linux developers are working on the same. Arjan van de Ven of Intel provided an update on their Python 3 transitioning. By the end of 2018, but hopefully within the next six months, they hope to be at a point where their performance-oriented Linux distribution is "fully and only Python 3."
They still plan to ship a minimal Python 2 setup comprised of Python 2.7, PIP, SIX, and Numpy. But when Python 2.x reaches it's end-of-life in 2020, they are still deciding what will happen -- as are many other distributions still debating.
The update can be found on the Clear dev list.
