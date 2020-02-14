F2FS Root File-System Support For Clear Linux Appears To Be Coming

Clear Linux looks poised to join the ranks of the few Linux distributions allowing it to run off an F2FS root file-system.
There recently has been some mailing list discussions and patches proposed for adding F2FS root file-system support to Clear Linux and also exposing it as a file-system option in the Clear installer. Not many Linux distributions yet offer F2FS as an easy-to-enable option for the root file-system.
It looks like the Flash-Friendly File-System install support for Clear Linux will move forward and being added to the clr-installer. This appears to stem from an unnamed customer request for Clear Linux being able to run on an F2FS root file-system.
Once everything is all settled, it will certainly be fun for benchmarking and we'll give it a whirl. Generally speaking the Flash-Friendly File-System can offer some performance advantages over the likes of EXT4 in various workloads. Since Google began increasing its usage of F2FS in the context of Android support, there have been more bug-fixes flowing upstream and all-around it appearing to mature nicely.
