AMDVLK 2022.Q2.1 Released With Fixes, New Extension

It had been over one month since the last AMDVLK code drop while now has been succeeded by a new AMDVLK version bring one new extension and several fixes.
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.1 is out this morning and re-bases its Vulkan headers against the v1.3.208 state. VK_KHR_workgroup_memory_explicit_layout for Vulkan support of SPIR-V workgroup memory explicit layout is the lone new feature. This extension lets shaders explicitly define the layout of their workgroup class memory. While many other new Vulkan extensions were recently introduced in spec updates, sadly those are not yet supported by AMDVLK -- and while Mesa's RADV continues to quickly support many of those new extensions.
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.1 fixes include addressing corruption within Valheim and God of War, conformance test suite fixes, a possible Dota 2 crash, an MSAA corruption problem with X4 Foundations, and LLPC compiler problems affecting multiple GPUs.
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.1 sources for this open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux along with Ubuntu/RHEL binaries can be found via GitHub.
