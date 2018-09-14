AMDGPU X.Org 18.1 Driver Released With RandR Leasing, Updates For DC Functionality
14 September 2018
AMD has issued rare updates today to their xf86-video-ati and xf86-video-amdgpu DDX drivers for use with the X.Org Server.

These DDX drivers see seldom updates due to all of the interesting work these days happening in kernel space (DRM) or Mesa and friends, plus a lot of users running the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX.

The xf86-video-amdgpu 18.1 update out today in combination with the AMDGPU DC with the latest Linux kernel releases now handles gamma correction and X11 color maps at Xorg color depth 30. There is also advanced color management support in combination with DC. Other work includes the RandR output leasing needed for the SteamVR support, robustness fixes to the TearFree support, and other fixes.

The xf86-video-ati 18.1 DDX meanwhile has some screen corruption fixes, support for leasing RandR outputs, TearFree robustness fixes, and other fixes.

The complete list of fixes in these AMD/Radeon DDX driver updates can be found via the mailing list.
