Radeon Vega 12 Support Called For Pulling Into Linux 4.17 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 March 2018 at 11:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
AMD developers have already submitted a few rounds of feature work to DRM-Next for Linux 4.17, including enabling DC for all supported GPUs while now they have sent in a last-minute pull request in aiming to get their newly-published "Vega 12" GPU support into the Linux 4.17 kernel.

Alex Deucher of AMD sent in this last feature pull to DRM-Next for in turn targeting the Linux 4.17 merge window. There are a few bug fixes and clean-ups for PowerPlay, but most notable is the Vega 12 addition.

It was just earlier this week that AMD sent out the Vega 12 GPU patches for the Linux kernel in confirming this yet-to-be-released Vega GPU that's long been rumored. That was followed by the RadeonSI Gallium3D support for OpenGL.

This Vega 12 addition to the AMDGPU DRM driver isn't a trivial addition but this latest pull request amounts to more than sixty thousand lines of code... Fortunately, a vast majority of that is from auto-generated header files for the GPU's registers, etc.

So now there's this pull request that would add the initial Vega 12 support to Linux 4.17. Given that AMD is trying to get it in at the last minute for DRM-Next, it does indicate that the Vega 12 GPU launch could possibly be sooner rather than later with not just waiting around until Linux 4.18. The Linux 4.17 kernel should debut as stable by the middle of June. So far the Vega 12 RadeonSI patch hasn't been merged to Mesa 18.1-devel Git, but from that perspective it's a trivial addition and could be easily back-ported to Mesa 18.0 too.
1 Comment

