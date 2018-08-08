AMDGPU LRU Bulk Move Patches Yielding OpenCL & Vulkan Performance Boosts
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 August 2018 at 06:41 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
AMD's Huang Rui and Christian Konig are working on LRU bulk move functionality that can yield performance improvements for Vulkan and OpenCL workloads.

This AMDGPU kernel change is about migrating PD/PT buffer objects onto the LRU (least recently used) list in bulk in a single operation. For end-users, what matters is the performance difference as a result.

With this patch on an unidentified Radeon graphics card it boosts the Vulkan performance in Talos Principle from 147 FPS to 163 FPS while for OpenCL workloads is dropping the latency from 76 us to 40 us in one of the benchmarks. These numbers are even better than an earlier workaround patch by Christian that has yet to be mainlined in the Linux kernel.

The technical details on these five AMDGPU DRM kernel driver patches can be found via amd-gfx. It's too late for seeing it potentially in Linux 4.19 but hopefully we'll see this nice performance-boosting work queued for Linux 5.0.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Driver Updated With 8-Bit Storage Support
A Number Of AMDGPU DRM Fixes Prepped Ahead Of Linux 4.19
RADV Vulkan Driver Introduces Support For ETC2 Compression
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Stack Updated With Fixes
AMD Proposes New OpenGL Advanced Frame-Buffer Multi-Sample Extension
RADV Vulkan Driver Picks Up 16-Bit Storage Support
Popular News This Week
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source
OpenWRT 18.06 Released, Their First Update Since Merging With LEDE
Valve Plans To Release Artifact For Linux On 28 November