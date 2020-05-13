AMD Announces The Radeon Pro VII

AMD announced today the Radeon Pro VII workstation graphics card for $1899 USD and will begin shipping in June.
A day ahead of NVIDIA's postponed virtual GTC keynote, AMD announced the Radeon Pro VII. The Radeon Pro VII offers 16GB of HBM2 memory, 3840 Stream processors, up to 6.5 FP64 TFLOPS / 13.1 FP32 TFLOPS, and can has six mini-DP display outputs.
The Radeon Pro VII supports AMD Infinity Fabric Link for high-speed GPU-to-GPU communication for multi-GPU setups. The Radeon Pro VII supports PCI Express 4.0 and the card is rated for 1TB/s of memory bandwidth.
More details on the Radeon Pro VII via AMD.com.
