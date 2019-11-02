Along with Intel sending in their last feature pull to DRM-Next for Linux 5.5, AMD has done the same in sending their lingering AMDGPU feature work for queuing ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.5 merge window.
Notable to this latest AMDGPU pull, which is one of several for Linux 5.5, is more "Arcturus" code. Arcturus as a refresher is a yet-to-launch AMD compute accelerator based on Vega. There has been Linux driver patches for Arcturus for the past number of months and we know it's focused on compute/video acceleration without any 3D block working. Arcturus has yet to be formally introduced by AMD but perhaps at this month's SC19 Supercomputing conference it will get a formal introduction.
With this new AMDGPU pull request for Linux 5.5, the Arcturus support now has EEPROM support as well as VCN encode support. Arcturus has an EEPROM for RAS purposes that is now wired up. There are also some clock-related fixes for Arcturus. Arcturus' Video Core Next for video encoding is a "VCN2.5" block.
This pull request also has PSP and AMDGPU DC fixes, swSMU cleanups, and other fixes / code cleaning. The complete list of these changes can be found on dri-devel.
