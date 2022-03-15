AMD Announces Ryzen 7 5800X3D Shipping On 4/20, New Mainstream CPUs

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

AMD today announced the ship date and suggested pricing for their much anticipated Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor as well as new Ryzen 7/5/3 series processors.First up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is expected to be available globally on April 20 with an SEP of $449 USD. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is their first desktop processor with AMD 3D V-Cache technology.AMD also is announcing today new Ryzen 7 / 5 / 3 series processors and extended Ryzen 5000 series support to older AMD 300 Series chipsets.

The new processors announced today include the Zen 3 Ryzen 5700X / Ryzen 5 5600 / Ryzen 5 5500 processors and then the Zen 2 based Ryzen 5 4600G / Ryzen 5 4500 / Ryzen 3 4100 processors. The Ryzen 3 7100 Zen 2 processor delivers four cores / eight threads with a 65 Watt TDP at $99 USD.