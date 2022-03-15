AMD Announces Ryzen 7 5800X3D Shipping On 4/20, New Mainstream CPUs
AMD today announced the ship date and suggested pricing for their much anticipated Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor as well as new Ryzen 7/5/3 series processors.

First up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is expected to be available globally on April 20 with an SEP of $449 USD. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is their first desktop processor with AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD also is announcing today new Ryzen 7 / 5 / 3 series processors and extended Ryzen 5000 series support to older AMD 300 Series chipsets.


The new processors announced today include the Zen 3 Ryzen 5700X / Ryzen 5 5600 / Ryzen 5 5500 processors and then the Zen 2 based Ryzen 5 4600G / Ryzen 5 4500 / Ryzen 3 4100 processors. The Ryzen 3 7100 Zen 2 processor delivers four cores / eight threads with a 65 Watt TDP at $99 USD.


The newly announced processors should see availability starting 4 April.

For those with older AMD 300 series motherboards, updated BIOSes are expected to support the Ryzen 5000 series officially now across the X370 / B350 / A320 motherboards.

More details on today's CPU announcements via AMD.com. We'll hopefully have our hands on these new CPUs shortly for Linux benchmarking.
