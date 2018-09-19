Initial NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Linux Benchmarks

Here are the first of many benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti "Turing" graphics card under Linux with this initial piece exploring the OpenGL/Vulkan gaming performance.

This article is going to be short and sweet as just receiving the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti yesterday and then not receiving the Linux driver build until earlier today... The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has been busy now for a few hours with the Phoronix Test Suite on the Core i7 8086K system running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the latest drivers.

The card NVIDIA sent over was their RTX 2080 Ti Founder's Edition that for $1199 USD has a 1635MHz boost clock speed compared to 1545MHz on the other RTX 2080 Ti models. This Turing card features 4352 CUDA cores, 11GB of GDDR6 video memory yielding a 616 GB/s memory bandwidth rating, and designed to suit real-time ray-tracing workloads with their RTX technology. These new graphics cards are also notable for including Tensor cores, and USB Type-C / VirtualLink for future VR HMD support.

The card has a 260 Watt TDP and requires dual eight-pin PCI Express power connectors.

This Founder's Edition card is quite well built and with a reliable dual fan cooling solution. The RTX 2080 Ti Founder's Edition certainly meets (or exceeds, will know after more testing) the quality set by earlier Founder's Edition hardware.

The NVIDIA Linux driver used for this initial GeForce RTX 2080 Ti benchmarking was the 410.57 driver release. The other NVIDIA graphics cards tested for this article including the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 1080, GTX 1070 Ti, GTX 1070, GTX 1060, and GTX 980 Ti were using the 396.54 driver (the current Linux stable driver until today) due to only gaining access to this 410 driver release today. On the AMD side was the Radeon RX 580, RX Vega 56, RX Vega 64 with their Linux 4.19 + Mesa 18.3-dev + LLVM 8 SVN stack for the latest open-source driver support as of last week.

A variety of OpenGL and Vulkan Linux games made it into this first round of RTX 2080 Ti Linux benchmarking. More gaming tests as well as OpenCL/CUDA workloads and more will be featured on Phoronix in the coming days. Thanks to the Phoronix Test Suite along with these initial raw results are also power consumption, performance-per-Watt, and performance-per-dollar results too.

Enough said for this quick Turing Linux look, let's get right to these initial numbers.