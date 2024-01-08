AMD Announces The Radeon RX 7600 XT For 1080p~1440p Gaming At $329

In addition to announcing the Ryzen 8000G series and new Ryzen 5000 series processors, AMD kicked off CES 2024 in Las Vegas by announcing the Radeon RX 7600 XT as their newest RDNA3 discrete graphics card for gamers.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT aims to offer a great 1080p gaming experience with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory and pricing starting out at $329 USD.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT features 32 compute units, 64 AI accelerators, 16GB of GDDR6 video memory on a 128-bit bus, 32MB Infinity cache, 2.47GHz game clock and 2.76GHz boost clock, and a total board power starting at 190 Watts. The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT will be available from multiple board partners beginning on 24 January starting out at $329 USD.

To no surprise, the press briefing and benchmark results focused on the Windows gaming performance. I'll have Linux benchmarks of the Radeon RX 7600 XT when available.

It will be interesting to see how the Radeon RX 7600 XT fits into the family and performs under Linux with AMD's well received open-source graphics driver stack.