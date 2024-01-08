AMD Introduces Ryzen 8000G Series & Even New Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs

AMD used CES 2024 to announce their new Ryzen 8000G series desktop processors and even introducing some new Ryzen 5000 series SKUs. Here are the key details from today's AMD Ryzen announcements while awaiting hardware for Linux testing.

The new AMD Ryzen 8000G series desktop processors are up to 8 cores / 16 thread Zen 4 processors that feature integrated Radeon 700M RDNA3 graphics. Plus this is the first time that Ryzen AI is becoming available within their desktop processors.

The flagship AMD Ryzen 7 8700G model features 8 cores / 16 threads with a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz, 24MB cache, and 65 Watt TDP while retailing for $329 USD. The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G meanwhile has 6 cores / 12 threads, up to 5.0GHz boost, 22MB cache, 65 Watt TDP, and will retail for $229 USD. There is also an AMD Ryzen 5 5500G that is still 6 cores / 12 threads but with a 3.5GHz base clock rather than 4.3GHz base clock with the 8600G but lacks Ryzen AI - this CPU will retail for $179 USD.

Rounding out the current Ryzen 8000 series offerings is the four core / eight thread Ryzen 3 8300G with a 12MB cache and 65 Watt TDP but no pricing information yet. Interesting with the Ryzen 5 8500G and Ryzen 3 8300G are a mix of Zen 4 and Zen 4C cores.

The integrated Radeon 700M series graphics aim to deliver a decent 1080p gaming experience.

The Ryzen 8000G series will be available to DIY customers and partners beginning on 31 January while OEM systems are expected in Q2.

During the press presentation AMD continued focusing heavily on Ryzen AI. There still is no publicly available Ryzen AI support for Linux available, but I've been hearing some things that it may be coming... We'll see how it plays out.

For those still looking to maximize life out of your AM4 systems, AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5700X3D as their newest 8-core / 16-thread 3D V-Cache part with a 100MB cache and 105 Watt TDP. This new lowest-end 3D V-Cache AM4 processor will retail for $249 USD beginning on 31 January.

AMD also announced the Ryzen 7 5700, Ryzen 5 5600GT, and Ryzen 5 5500GT processors for those not yet wanting to move to the AMD AM5 platforms. The Ryzen 5 5500GT at the bottom will be priced at $125 USD while the Ryzen 7 5700 comes in at $175 USD and then the Ryzen 7 5700X3D at $249.

Those are the quick details on the AMD Ryzen client processor update for CES 2024. More details and benchmarks once getting my hands on the new wares for Linux testing.