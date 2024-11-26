Intel Xe2 Lunar Lake Graphics Compute / OpenCL Performance Looking Great

Now that Linux 6.12 has a fix for the Lunar Lake performance with the ASUS Zenbook I have been using for my Core Ultra 200V series Linux testing as well as there recently being an updated Intel Compute Runtime with Lunar Lake fixes, I have been working on some fresh Lunar Lake Xe2 graphics benchmarks using the very latest upstream open-source code. In today's article is exploring how the Xe2 Lunar Lake graphics is performing for OpenCL / GPU compute relative to the prior Meteor Lake Arc Graphics that were already a nice step-up over earlier Intel integrated graphics.

Today's article is quite a straight-forward comparison of looking at the prior generation Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" with Arc Graphics compared to the new Core Ultra 7 256V "Lunar Lake" with its Arc Graphics 140V. The Arc Graphics on the Meteor Lake SoC clocked up to 2.25GHz while with Lunar Lake clock up to 1.95GHz for the maximum dynamic frequency. Both models have eight Xe cores. Just the Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 7 256V are being tested for being the only Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake parts on hand for what I had bought retail.

Both of these Intel laptops were running Ubuntu 24.10 and running the Mesa 25.0-devel graphics stack via the Oibaf PPA and using the latest Intel Compute Runtime (24.39.31294.12) with Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.17791.9. The kernel was built from DRM-Next for tracking the graphics driver changes with the in-development Linux 6.13 cycle. This article is just looking at the GPU compute performance while a follow-up article will take a fresh look at the Linux gaming performance now that this Lunar Lake Linux support is settling down and the ASUS Zebook S 14 working better now on Linux 6.12+.