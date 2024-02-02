Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Earlier this week I posted a 35-way Linux graphics card comparison featuring the new NVIDIA RTX 40 SUPER graphics cards and other recent AMD and NVIDIA hardware I had available while using the latest Linux drivers. Intel Arc Graphics desktop graphics cards weren't part of that comparison for simply running out of time prior to the RTX 4080 SUPER embargo lift to facilitate that re-testing. But for those interested, here is a fresh look at the Intel Arc Graphics A580 / A750 / A770 Linux performance against those NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards on Ubuntu Linux.

This article is a subset of the results from that prior article in looking at the workloads capable of handling Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist graphics cards and the current state of the Intel i915 + Mesa ANV / Iris drivers. Linux 6.7 with Mesa 24.1-devel were used for testing, the same configuration as the AMD Radeon graphics on their open-source driver stack.

So for this article the recently re-tested graphics cards include:

- RTX 2060 SUPER

- RTX 2070

- RTX 2070 SUPER

- RTX 2080

- RTX 2080 SUPER

- TITAN RTX

- RTX 3060

- RTX 3060 Ti

- RTX 3070

- RTX 3070 Ti

- RTX 3080

- RTX 3080 Ti

- RTX 3090

- RTX 4060

- RTX 4070

- RTX 4070 SUPER

- RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

- RTX 4080

- RTX 4080 SUPER

- RTX 4090

- RX 590

- Radeon VII

- RX 5700

- RX 5700 XT

- RX 6600

- RX 6600 XT

- RX 6700 XT

- RX 6800

- RX 6800 XT

- RX 7600

- RX 7600 XT

- RX 7700 XT

- RX 7800 XT

- RX 7900 XT

- RX 7900 XTX

- Arc Graphics A580

- Arc Graphics A750

- Arc Graphics A770

It's the same NVIDIA/AMD data as the prior article this week but now with fresh Intel Arc Graphics results completed. For the more demanding 1440p/4K benchmarks, only the higher-tier graphics cards were tested. On the OpenCL compute side it's Intel Arc Graphics vs. NVIDIA graphics cards with the AMD ROCm state running into troubles on Ubuntu 23.10. But I'll be delivering some fresh AMD ROCm/compute benchmarks soon using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

So for those wondering about the current performance of the Intel Arc Graphics A580/A750/A770 hardware on Linux against the competition, let's move on and look at these fresh numbers.