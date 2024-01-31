35-Way Linux GPU Graphics Comparison, Initial NVIDIA RTX 40 SUPER Linux Benchmarks

Written by Michael Larabel in Graphics Cards on 31 January 2024 at 09:00 AM EST.

NVIDIA RTX 40 SUPER graphics cards

Here's a fresh look at the AMD Radeon versus NVIDIA GeForce Linux graphics/gaming performance across a variety of workloads as well as our first look at the GeForce RTX 4070 series and RTX 4080 SUPER performance. With recently receiving the rest of the GeForce RTX 40 series line-up currently released, we're now able to share a comprehensive look at how the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series versus AMD Radeon RX 7000 series performance is under Linux.

NVIDIA RTX 40 SUPER GPUs

Recently I received the rest of the GeForce RTX 40 series line-up after some mishaps on receiving the review samples previously. The latest NVIDIA graphics cards to arrive at Phoronix for our Linux benchmarking included the GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards.

NVIDIA RTX 4070

NVIDIA RTX 4070 back

The GeForce RTX 4070 is not a new product albeit only received this Ada Lovelace card at the same time as the RTX 4070 SUPER. The RTX 4070 has 5888 CUDA cores, 2.48GHz boost clock. 12GB of GDDR6X video memory on a 192-bit bus, and is rated for 200 Watts total graphics power.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 SUPER

The recently launched GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER meanwhile has 7168 CUDA cores, the same 2.48GHz boost clock as the RTX 4070 but with a 1.98GHz base clock, and 12GB of GDDR6X like the RTX 4070. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER has a 220 Watt TGP rating. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER pricing starts out at $599 USD.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 SUPER rear


Related Articles
AMD Announces The Radeon RX 7600 XT For 1080p~1440p Gaming At $329
Intel Integrated Graphics Performance From Gen9 To Meteor Lake Arc Graphics
Intel Meteor Lake Arc Graphics: A Fantastic Upgrade, Battles AMD RDNA3 Integrated Graphics
AMD Details The MI300X & MI300A, Announces ROCm 6.0 Software
AMD Radeon PRO W7700 Launches As $999 GPU With Fully Open-Source Upstream Linux Drivers
Intel Arc Graphics vs. AMD Radeon vs. NVIDIA GeForce For 1080p Linux Graphics In Late 2023