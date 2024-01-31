Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Here's a fresh look at the AMD Radeon versus NVIDIA GeForce Linux graphics/gaming performance across a variety of workloads as well as our first look at the GeForce RTX 4070 series and RTX 4080 SUPER performance. With recently receiving the rest of the GeForce RTX 40 series line-up currently released, we're now able to share a comprehensive look at how the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series versus AMD Radeon RX 7000 series performance is under Linux.

Recently I received the rest of the GeForce RTX 40 series line-up after some mishaps on receiving the review samples previously. The latest NVIDIA graphics cards to arrive at Phoronix for our Linux benchmarking included the GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 4070 is not a new product albeit only received this Ada Lovelace card at the same time as the RTX 4070 SUPER. The RTX 4070 has 5888 CUDA cores, 2.48GHz boost clock. 12GB of GDDR6X video memory on a 192-bit bus, and is rated for 200 Watts total graphics power.

The recently launched GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER meanwhile has 7168 CUDA cores, the same 2.48GHz boost clock as the RTX 4070 but with a 1.98GHz base clock, and 12GB of GDDR6X like the RTX 4070. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER has a 220 Watt TGP rating. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER pricing starts out at $599 USD.