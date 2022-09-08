Ubuntu 22.10 Bringing Some Performance Uplift For Intel Xeon Scalable

Now that Ubuntu 22.10 is into its feature freeze and its Linux 5.19 based kernel landed as well as moving to the GCC 12.2 compiler, I've begun testing this forthcoming Ubuntu Linux (non-LTS) release on more systems. For the current-flagship Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" processors, Ubuntu 22.10 does deliver some performance advantages over the current Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS release. However, Ubuntu 22.10 still trails in a distance behind Intel's own Clear Linux platform for the most aggressive out-of-the-box performance.

Ubuntu 22.10 over 22.04.1 LTS means shifting from Linux 5.15 to 5.19, GCC 11.2 to 12.2 along with other toolchain updates, Python 3.10.4 to 3.10.6, and many other package updates. For this initial round of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to 22.10 testing, I also tossed in the latest CentOS Stream 9 for reference as well as Intel's Clear Linux 36990 rolling-release distribution.

All four of these Linux OS releases were freshly tested on the dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 server with 512GB of RAM and 7.8TB Intel SSD D7P5510. All of these Linux distributions were tested in their default / out-of-the-box state on this Intel Ice Lake server.

Ubuntu 22.10 benchmarks on a wider assortment of hardware will come as its release approaches next month, across laptops / desktops / servers.