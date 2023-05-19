NVIDIA R530 vs. AMD Linux 6.3 + Mesa 23.2-dev Gaming Performance

Due to the constantly evolving state of the open-source Linux graphics drivers in particular, here is a fresh look at an assortment of AMD Radeon GPUs making use of the Mesa 23.2 development code for the newest RadeonSI and RADV drivers paired with the recently released Linux 6.3 kernel. These open-source Radeon Linux gaming benchmark results are going up against various NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30/40 series graphics cards using the NVIDIA 530.41.09 release as its latest Linux driver.

Today's article is to serve as a fresh comparison of the AMD and NVIDIA Linux gaming performance under Linux using a variety of different graphics benchmarks. All testing occurred on the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X test system running Ubuntu 23.04. On the NVIDIA side as mentioned was its 530.41.09 release while on the Linux side was making use of Linux 6.3.2 and Mesa 23.2-devel via the Oibaf PPA as of this week for a fresh look at that very latest upstream open-source driver support.

This comparison is quite straight-forward so let's get to these latest Linux graphics benchmark results. In addition to the raw gaming results are also the GPU power consumption metrics and performance-per-Watt data.

The graphics cards tested were based on those I had available (e.g. unfortunately still not having any RTX 4070 series hardware, etc):

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

- AMD Radeon RX 6600

- AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 6800

- AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX