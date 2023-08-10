NVIDIA GeForce vs. AMD Radeon Linux Gaming Performance For August 2023

After resorting to buying a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card to be able to share Linux performance metrics for that more affordable Ada GPU, last month I posted the Radeon RX 7600 vs. GeForce RTX 4060 benchmarks as well as looking at the GeForce GTX 1060 through RTX 4060 GPU compute and renderer performance across several generations of NVIDIA GPUs. For those considering the RTX 4060 for a Linux gaming system or an upgrade to other recently released AMD or NVIDIA GPUs, here is a fresh round of Linux gaming performance metrics on the newest drivers.

This article provides a fresh look at the Linux graphics performance across a range of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards while using the very latest drivers. On the NVIDIA side the 535.86.05 driver was the newest release as of the testing time. Over on the AMD side was Mesa 23.3-devel as of the end of July when testing was taking place. Both the AMD and NVIDIA tests were being done on the Linux 6.4 stable kernel atop an Ubuntu 23.04 installation.

Based on the graphics cards I had available (with not having been sampled on a number of RTX 40 cards by NVIDIA in particular), the graphics cards I was able to test for this fresh Linux graphics comparison included:

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

- AMD Radeon RX 6600

- AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 6800

- AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 7600

- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

A variety of benchmark-friendly workloads were tested. The GPU power consumption was also monitored during the benchmarking process.

So let's continue with this fresh look at the AMD Radeon vs. NVIDIA GeForce Linux graphics/gaming performance. For those wondering how the current Intel Arc Graphics compare, some fresh numbers against Intel/AMD/NVIDIA will be coming in a separate article due to only a subset of the games currently working on Arc Graphics due to the Vulkan sparse support.