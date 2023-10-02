Tweaking SteamOS For Better Steam Deck Performance

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

A Phoronix reader recently published a guide that at its heart is a set of commands aimed at boosting the performance of SteamOS on the AMD APU powered Steam Deck. Here are some benchmarks showing the performance impact from these changes on the SteamOS 3.5 Preview release.

The set of changes include setting the Steam Deck's Van Gogh APU to the performance governor, adjusting the MGLRU settings, adjusting the memlock values, setting the I/O scheduler to Kyber, silencing the watchdog timer, and avoiding extra operations on file access times. See this blog post for all the details and instructions.

Following my recent SteamOS 3.4 vs. SteamOS 3.5 Preview benchmarks, I repeated the SteamOS 3.5 Preview run while applying these optimizations as recommended. No other changes were made to the Steam Deck besides making the noted changes and then repeating the benchmarks.