Tweaking SteamOS For Better Steam Deck Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 October 2023. Page 1 of 3. 2 Comments

A Phoronix reader recently published a guide that at its heart is a set of commands aimed at boosting the performance of SteamOS on the AMD APU powered Steam Deck. Here are some benchmarks showing the performance impact from these changes on the SteamOS 3.5 Preview release.

Steam Deck

The set of changes include setting the Steam Deck's Van Gogh APU to the performance governor, adjusting the MGLRU settings, adjusting the memlock values, setting the I/O scheduler to Kyber, silencing the watchdog timer, and avoiding extra operations on file access times. See this blog post for all the details and instructions.

SteamOS 3.5 Benchmarks

Following my recent SteamOS 3.4 vs. SteamOS 3.5 Preview benchmarks, I repeated the SteamOS 3.5 Preview run while applying these optimizations as recommended. No other changes were made to the Steam Deck besides making the noted changes and then repeating the benchmarks.


Related Articles
Windows 11 vs. Linux Gaming Performance On The ASUS ROG Ally
GNOME Wayland vs. X.Org Performance For Radeon & NVIDIA Gaming On Ubuntu 23.04
NVIDIA R530 vs. AMD Linux 6.3 + Mesa 23.2-dev Gaming Performance
The Current Intel Arc Graphics Linux Gaming Performance On Linux 6.2 + Mesa 23.1-dev
AMD Radeon With Linux 6.1 + Mesa 23.0-dev vs. NVIDIA R525 Gaming Performance
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X / 7950X Linux Gaming Performance