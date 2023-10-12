Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Released For Lightweight Environments & Containers
Leap Micro 5.5 is led by having Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux) improvements, Podman Docker and Hyper-V support on AArch64, Podman 4.4 and other upgraded packages like Cockpit 298. With Leap Micro 5.5, NetworkManager is now used as the default network management stack, user-space live patching is available as a technology preview feature, and Intel/AMD CPU microcode is now included as part of the raw OS images.
Downloads and more information on the Leap Micro 5.5 release can be found via openSUSE.org. With Leap Micro 5.5 now GA, it also means Leap Micro 5.3 is now considered end-of-life.