openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Released For Lightweight Environments & Containers

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 13 October 2023 at 06:32 AM EDT.
OpenSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 is now available as the latest community version of SUSE Linux's Enterprise Micro. openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 is a great choice for a lightweight Linux OS particularly for VMs and containers.

Leap Micro 5.5 is led by having Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux) improvements, Podman Docker and Hyper-V support on AArch64, Podman 4.4 and other upgraded packages like Cockpit 298. With Leap Micro 5.5, NetworkManager is now used as the default network management stack, user-space live patching is available as a technology preview feature, and Intel/AMD CPU microcode is now included as part of the raw OS images.

Downloads and more information on the Leap Micro 5.5 release can be found via openSUSE.org. With Leap Micro 5.5 now GA, it also means Leap Micro 5.3 is now considered end-of-life.
