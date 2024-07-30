oneAPI Construction Kit 4.0 Brings RISC-V Host CPU Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 July 2024 at 03:35 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Last year the oneAPI Construction Kit was introduced by Intel-owned Codeplay Software for bringing SYCL to new hardware even for hardware outside of Intel's offerings. One of the early targets of this oneAPI Construction Kit support was for RISC-V processors and now with today's release of oneAPI Construction Kit 4.0 there is finally RISC-V host CPU support.

The oneAPI Construction Kit 3.0 release came last August and since then it's been fairly quiet for this open-source project. But debuting today is oneAPI Construction Kit 4.0 where there is now RISC-V support for the host target -- either native on-host use or from cross-compilation.

The oneAPI Construction Kit 4.0 release also now allows passing options/features for host targets via its CMake build system, support for SPIR 1.2 programs have been retired, there is now support for Remote HAL over TCP/IP, and a variety of other improvements. The Remote HAL over TCP/IP was added with a focus on demonstrating new RISC-V targets quickly.

Downloads and more details on the oneAPI Construction Kit 4.0 software release via GitHub.
